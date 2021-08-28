Cancel
What to Make of the Latest Watson Reports?

Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, like it or not, there's talk again of the Miami Dolphins looking to land quarterback Deshaun Watson. Two weeks before the start of the regular season, as well as three days before the leaguewide roster cutdown day, a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo.com suggests the Dolphins have become the front-runners to acquire the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who is facing almost two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct.

HOUSTON — Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Texans held their 28th day of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. On the far left side of the training facility, David Culley and his coaching staff held a modest practice in preparation for the Texans’ final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

