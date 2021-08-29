Saline Community Fair Features Traditional and New Activities

The 2021 Saline Community Fair will feature many traditional activities as well as several new ones throughout the fair week, September 1 – 5. There are also pre fair activities on August 30 and 31, and rides only on September 6. The fair is held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. There is an exciting line-up of entertainment all week. Check out all the details at www.salinefair.org. This article will also give you some of the highlights of the fair so you can plan which day(s) you want to attend.