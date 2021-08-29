Cancel
Hebron, KY

E-commerce leader Monoprice hosting grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Hebron site

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago

Monoprice, the leading provider of high-quality and affordably priced consumer electronics and accessories, is opening a new distribution center on September 1st in Hebron. The 165,400-square-foot warehouse will allow Monoprice to store almost four times the number of products than their previous Kentucky distribution center, ship 70% of Monoprice’s total direct-to-consumer volume, and reduce shipping costs annually by $900,000.

www.nkytribune.com

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

