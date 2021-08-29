E-commerce leader Monoprice hosting grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Hebron site

FOSCOE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new antique store, Down Home Antiques, off of Hwy. 105 on Thursday, Aug. 26. Owners Charlotte and John Dashkavich, Mayor Brenda Lyerly, along with Avery County Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Winkelman and associate Robin Morgan were in attendance for the event. The open-concept local boutique utilizes vendors and consigners to provide home accents to Avery County residents. The establishment also contains an authentic leather workshop and sell original food products aptly named Charlotte’s Web, including their specialty apple hickory barbecue sauce and teriyaki beef jerky.