E-commerce leader Monoprice hosting grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Hebron site
Monoprice, the leading provider of high-quality and affordably priced consumer electronics and accessories, is opening a new distribution center on September 1st in Hebron. The 165,400-square-foot warehouse will allow Monoprice to store almost four times the number of products than their previous Kentucky distribution center, ship 70% of Monoprice’s total direct-to-consumer volume, and reduce shipping costs annually by $900,000.www.nkytribune.com
