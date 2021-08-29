Saturday's city softball roundup: Northwest, GICC go 2-1 at tournaments
LINCOLN — A late rally forced Class B No. 7-rated Northwest to settle for a 2-1 record at Saturday’s Lincoln Public Schools Invite. In the final game of the day, the Vikings carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning — the final inning due to the time limit — against No. 4 Norris. But Norris rallied for three runs to pick up a 4-3 and defeat Northwest for the second time this season.theindependent.com
