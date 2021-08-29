Cancel
Exeter, NH

Letter: Bombastic speech indicates an unstable personality

By Editorials
Union Leader
 6 days ago

To the Editor: You can ascertain much about a person by how they conduct themselves publicly. Bombastic or inflammatory speech, made to the media, indicates an unstable personality or a “devil may care” attitude toward important matters. This is clearly the case with the GOP congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt in her remarks about Andres Mejia hired as the director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for the Exeter Region Cooperative School District. Unlike Leavitt, Andres’ reputation is well known across New Hampshire by educators, government officials, law enforcement and community members. Congratulations to Exeter for its commitment to racial progress in their community.

www.unionleader.com

