Hilda Legg: Why should Kentucky embrace solar power? To improve the future for generations

School is back in session. New classrooms, new supplies and new teachers bring a feeling of opportunity, and maybe a little anxiety too. Unfortunately for many families, this season is a reminder that their students — and thousands more like them across Kentucky — are trapped in a situation that just isn’t right for them. That may not be the fault of a teacher, an administration or even the district. But when financial circumstances limit opportunity, children are denied their chance to excel. They need something new.