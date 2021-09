After 20 seasons of The Voice so far, Carson Daly and Blake Shelton are the only two stars who've remain from Season 1, and in that time, the working relationship between the host and the competition show's winningest coach has gone beyond professional. In fact, when Shelton married Grammy winner and fellow TV coach Gwen Stefani, Daly was the only member of The Voice who got invited — he even officiated the wedding! But that doesn’t mean Daly would ooze loyalty by choosing Shelton as his coach if Daly flipped his role and became a contestant auditioning for the show.