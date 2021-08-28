Flu season approaches as delta variant spreads

Report by Paula Antolini August 24, 2021, 5:49PM EDT. Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-⁠19 Response and the Vaccination Program include:. “The Delta variant is dangerous and spreading, causing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That’s the pandemic of the vaccinated. And while we’re starting to see initial signs that cases may be declining in a few places, nationwide cases are still rising, especially among the unvaccinated.” … “As I’ve said before, the pandemic of the unvaccinated is a tragedy that is preventable. People are dying, and will die, who don’t have to.”