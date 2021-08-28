Cancel
Flu season approaches as delta variant spreads

NBC News
NBC News
Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming flu season is causing concern as the delta variant continues to spread around the U.S. As students return to in-person learning and states relax restrictions, doctors fear flu cases could be up.Aug. 28, 2021.

NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

#Flu Season#Delta
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Local demand for COVID testing skyrockets as delta variant spreads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When COVID cases dipped over the summer, testing sites started closing and scaling back their hours. Now you can still get tested but the demand is growing and you have to schedule an appointment. MedNow offers tests at all four of their locations. The first available...
U.S. Politicsbetheladvocate.com

Biden: ‘The Delta Variant is Dangerous and Spreading, Causing a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

Report by Paula Antolini August 24, 2021, 5:49PM EDT. Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-⁠19 Response and the Vaccination Program include:. “The Delta variant is dangerous and spreading, causing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That’s the pandemic of the vaccinated. And while we’re starting to see initial signs that cases may be declining in a few places, nationwide cases are still rising, especially among the unvaccinated.” … “As I’ve said before, the pandemic of the unvaccinated is a tragedy that is preventable. People are dying, and will die, who don’t have to.”
Reuters

Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region. The region, an urban sprawl containing the capital, Manila, and 16 cities home to...
Saint Louis, MOWAVY News 10

COVID surge makes getting flu shot much more important, doctor says

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The COVID-19 surge makes getting your flu shot this year more important than ever, says a Missouri infectious disease specialist. Doctors at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital are worried about the upcoming flu season and its implications for hospitals that are already pushed to the limits of capacity due to the COVID-19 delta variant.
Raleigh, NCwcti12.com

Survey of NC nurses shows overwhelming workload amid spread of Delta variant

RALEIGH, Wake County — A new survey of members of North Carolina nurses points to an overwhelmed workforce on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. A majority of nurses who responded to the North Carolina Nurses Association survey said their facilities are understaffed and their mental and emotional wellbeing is being impacted by the rise in cases.
HealthIFLScience

This Winter's Flu Season Could Be A Bad One, Experts Predict

Brace yourselves: the upcoming 2021-2022 flu season could be a nasty one — especially for young kids — as a result of dwindling population-level immunity from the relatively puny 2020-2021 flu season during last winter’s surge of COVID-19. Two new preliminary analyses have used mathematical modeling to predict the 2021-22...
Baldwin County, GAUnion-Recorder

COVID-19 Delta variant continues its deadly spread across region

The highly contagious Delta variant brought on by coronavirus COVID-19 is sweeping across the country like a wildfire, according to many medical experts. The same is true for those living in Milledgeville and Baldwin County, as well as surrounding counties. As of Monday when officials with the Georgia Department of...

