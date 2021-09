URSULINE ACADEMY: A former grant reviewer for the U.S. Environmental Education Agency has been chosen as principal of Ursuline Academy in New Orleans. Judy Hickman Armstrong began her new ministry in May. She has served as principal of St. Thomas More Catholic School and an assistant superintendent of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Armstrong holds a bachelor's in biology and math from Louisiana College, a master's in supervision and administration from LSU, a doctorate in educational administration from LSU, and a master's in religious education from Loyola University.