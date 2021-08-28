Cancel
Live: Swimmers look to book their spot in finals, athletes go for gold

Cover picture for the articleAussie Paralympic swimmers look to qualify for finals this morning, while Madison de Rozario leads the charge for gold on the track. Check out all the action from day five in our live blog. Again, there’s a bit on today. Here’s when to set your sporting alarms for, all times...

Brazilians take first athletics golds at Tokyo Paralympics

Brazil's Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos, dubbed the Usain Bolt of para athletics, took gold in Paralympic record time in Tokyo on Friday, as US "armless archer" Matt Stutzman began his medal campaign. Sprinter Ferreira dos Santos capped a successful day for his nation in the relative cool of the Tokyo evening by blazing home in 10.53 for a new Paralympic record and gold in the men's T45 100m.
Swimmers add to Australia's Para gold rush

Lakeisha Patterson's last-gasp gold medal on the opening night of the Paralympics has left the Australian swimmer "more fried than a chook from KFC". Australia leads the medal tally after day one with six gold medals, including four in the pool and two in track cycling. Patterson held off a...
Israeli Arab Deaf, Mute, Partially Paralyzed Swimmer Wins Gold in Paralympics

Israeli Arab swimmer Iyad Shalabi on Wednesday won a gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Shalabi, 34, from the town of Shfaram in northern Israel, is deaf and mute from birth and paralyzed in the lower body from the age of 13. He is the first Israeli Arab to win a medal in an Olympic or Paralympic setting. He defeated six other contestants in the final and set a time of 2:28.04 minutes.
The Gold Medal-Worthy Razors Olympic Swimmers Swear By

In ELLE.com's series Unexpected Expert, we're going straight to the source to find out which items are actually worth your hard-earned cash. Athletes look for any advantage to help them finish first—and that starts long before the competition ever does. Track icon Allyson Felix calls her mother ahead of races, Serena Williams has to tie her shoe laces a certain way, and USWNT defender Crystal Dunn pumps up her teammates by DJing. For swimmers, there is one pre-race ritual that can make all the difference: Shaving. “Every little thing I do as a part of my pre-race ritual is in place to get me either physically or mentally ready for the starting blocks—and to put years of training together into a race,” swimmer Mallory Weggemann, who is currently competing at the Tokyo Paralympics, tells ELLE.com. “Shaving is a big part of that.”
Former FPU swimmer wins gold medal at Paralympics

TOKYO (KSEE/KGPE) – Robert Griswold is a Paralympic champion. Griswold, a two-time Paralympian who also competed in Rio, won the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in Tokyo. And he set a world record in the process, finishing in a time of 1:02:55. “I worked for five years for...
ISL Live Stream Offers Rare Underwater Views of Elite Swimmers

The all-underwater camera angle available through the ISL web platform offers coaches around the world the rare chance to see a different view of top swimmers Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The ISL debuted their livestream for the 2021 season on Thursday, with a new surprise: three options for...
Going for Gold: Sports, Athletes to Watch at the 2021 Paralympics

Wondering what sports to watch, and which athletes to watch for at the Paralympics? Check out our full coverage here on GearJunkie. It’s been about a month since the Olympics wrapped up in Tokyo, but the action isn’t over yet. That’s right: The Paralympics are here. While sport climbing and surfing — two new sports for the Games — were introduced to the 2020 Olympics, they won’t hit the stage at the Paralympics until 2024.
Carthage swimmer Shepherd qualifies for 200 IM final

TOKYO — Haven Shepherd’s lifelong dream of swimming in the Paralympics has been checked. Shepherd, from Carthage, made her Tokyo debut in the preliminary rounds of the 200-meter individual medley on Friday night. She finished third out of four swimmers in her heat with a time of 3 minutes, 8.04 seconds.
Thoughts on Leadership: Going for the Gold

These past two weeks, there was a momentous event happening every day: the Olympics. I love the Olympics because it brings the best of the best together and showcases their incredible hard work and skill. As Entrepreneur Jim Rohn once said, “Don’t join an easy crowd; you won’t grow. Go where the expectations and the demands to perform are high.”
All Leagues Live For Final Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8 Run

We have only one more week of GO Battle League Season 8 in Pokémon GO. Along with the current Season of Discovery, GO Battle League Season 8 will wrap on Monday, August 30th, 2021 at 1 PM Pacific. Before it goes away for good and gives way to GO Battle League Season 9, all three leagues will return for one more run.
Queens University Swimmer Hannah Aspden Takes Gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Hannah Aspden, a rising senior at Queens University of Charlotte, won gold in the 100-meter women’s backstroke S9 competition Monday at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Aspden’s time of 1:09.22 set a new American record and landed her first career Paralympic gold medal. She took two bronze medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Aspden’s time beat her own record of 1:09.48, set June 17 in Minneapolis.

