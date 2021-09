Right now, the safe bet is that Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will see each other in the ring again. Less than a day removed from Woodley and Paul going eight rounds at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland—a clash that ended in Paul taking a split nod over the former UFC welterweight champion—odds have been set (courtesy of SportsBetting.ag) for who Paul will pick next for what is sure to be another highly publicized boxing bout.