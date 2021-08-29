Sergey Spivak Replaces Sergei Pavlovich, Meets Tom Aspinall at UFC Fight Night 191
UFC Fight Night 191 has a new co-main event. The promotion confirmed on Saturday night that Sergey Spivak will step in for Sergei Pavlovich and meet Tom Aspinall on Sept. 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. According to a report from MMAjunkie.com, Pavlovich was forced out of the card due to visa issues. UFC Fight Night 191 is headlined by a middleweight showdown between Derek Brunson and Darren Till.www.sherdog.com
