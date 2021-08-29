Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Sergey Spivak Replaces Sergei Pavlovich, Meets Tom Aspinall at UFC Fight Night 191

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Fight Night 191 has a new co-main event. The promotion confirmed on Saturday night that Sergey Spivak will step in for Sergei Pavlovich and meet Tom Aspinall on Sept. 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. According to a report from MMAjunkie.com, Pavlovich was forced out of the card due to visa issues. UFC Fight Night 191 is headlined by a middleweight showdown between Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Arlovski
Person
Jake Collier
Person
Darren Till
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Sergey Spivak
Person
Sergei Pavlovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#The Ufc Apex#Mmajunkie Com#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

Explosive featherweight contenders will highlight the marquee Saturday night as Edson Barboza takes on Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze in Las Vegas. The main UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET and features a top-10 matchup in a loaded division. The ninth-ranked Barboza is seeing a career resurgence of sorts, as a two-fight win streak has put him back into the mix for potential title-shot consideration. He can take another step towards that goal with a win over the surging Chikadze, who is undefeated in six UFC appearances but still searching for a signature victory.
UFCSherdog

22-Fight MMA Veteran, Xtreme Couture Member Kyle Reyes Dead at 30

Kyle Reyes, a 22-fight veteran who has competed in several regional MMA promotions over the course of his career, has died at the age of 30. Multiple coaches and fighters mourned Reyes’ passing on social media Monday. According to a GoFundMe account, Reyes recently had reconstructive surgery for a torn biceps in his left arm, and one day later, he was found unresponsive in his room.
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze Results

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the night’s main event, striking stalwarts Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze square off in a featherweight contest. Also on the card, the 29th season The Ultimate Fighter will...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Paddy Pimblett Punches UFC Woman In Face

It is not a secret that Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett have been friends for quite some time and will both be in action at UFC Fight Night: Till vs Brunson on September 4. Ahead of their bouts, the two fighters sat together for an interview with BT Sport. At one point, McCann narrated a story of how Pimblett once punched her in the face. Is Paige VanZant Dating Darren Till?
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires ‘Very Sick’ UFC Fighter

Dana White is making some budget cuts in order to free up some spare change. Not that Dana White really needs to, but Dana White feels like it is best to shake out the fighters that just are not up to par as Dana White once expected them to be. The fighter that was recently let go wasn’t just let go with a poor paycheck, but they were also let go with poor health as well. Ben Askren Leaks ‘Troubling’ Joe Rogan Health Claim.
UFCSherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Tom Aspinall

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Hype surrounding Tom Aspinall has thus far lined up with the results. On...
UFCchatsports.com

Report: Taila Santos replaces injured Tatiana Suarez, meets Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Tatiana Suarez, The Ultimate Fighter: Team Joanna vs. Team Cláudia, Andrea Lee, Barb Honchak, Roxanne Modafferi, Sijara Eubanks, Jennifer Maia, Antonina Shevchenko, Nicco Montaño. Top ten flyweight Roxanne Modafferi will remain on the UFC 266 card, after all. Originally expected to take on Tatiana Suarez at the...
UFCSherdog

Rivalries: Darren Till

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Darren Till now clings to relevance in an Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division...
UFCufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Another month of action inside the Octagon comes to a close this weekend at the UFC APEX with a compelling and competitive fight card headlined by an explosive clash between featherweight strikers Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Joining the ranked standouts from the 145-pound weight class on Saturday’s bill are...
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum predictions, odds, picks: Best bets on the fight card from MMA expert

Middleweights Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum top the card at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum on Saturday. The main UFC fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Cannonier will appear in the Octagon for the first time since last October, when he lost to Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision. Gastelum is also coming off a loss to Whittaker, losing by unanimous decision in April.
UFCSherdog

DWCS 2021 Week 1 Highlight Video: A.J. Fletcher Flattens Leonardo Damiani

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Watch A.J. Fletcher flatline Leonardo Damiani with a first-round jump knee at DWCS...
UFCnbcsportsedge.com

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the JaguarDFS MMA Breakdown for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night:...
UFCufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

FC returns to UFC APEX with a critical matchup in the stacked middleweight division, as No. 3 ranked contender Jared Cannonier collides with No. 9 Kelvin Gastelum. In the co-main event, relentless grapplers lock horns as Clay Guida meets Mark O. Madsen. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs GASTELUM will take...
UFCchatsports.com

Jimmie Rivera no longer under UFC contract after ‘Fight of the Night’ loss to Pedro Munhoz

One of the UFC’s mainstays at bantamweight appears to be gone from the roster. MMA Junkie’s John Morgan reported on Monday that along with former title challenger Demian Maia (which has been known since his loss to Belal Muhammad), Jimmie Rivera’s contract is up and his profile has been removed from the roster. A UFC official told him, “both have fought out their deals” but didn’t confirm that they won’t re-sign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy