Germaine de Randamie vs. Irene Aldana, Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquina Added to UFC 268

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC 268 lineup continues to grow with the addition of Germaine de Randamie vs. Irene Aldana at bantamweight and Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta at lightweight. The matchups were announced during the UFC on ESPN 30 broadcast on Saturday. UFC 268 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 6 and is headlined by a welterweight championship rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas will face Weili Zhang in a strawweight title rematch.

