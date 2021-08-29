Heels Season 1 Episode 3

CM Punk will make his debut on the Starz series Heels this Sunday night as the drama's third episode will see the introduction of Ricky Rabies. The trailer for the episode, which you can see below, reveals Rabies as a veteran journeyman brought into the Duffy Wrestling League for a match with Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) to try and recover from the backlash of Jack vs. Ace from the pilot. The episode preview reads, "In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack enlists the help of wrestling veteran, Ricky Rabies, setting Ace up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin. While Jack tries to make amends with his brother, Ace struggles with the fact that his career as a Face might truly be over."
