The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2

Negan Gives Some Answers in The Walking Dead Episode 11.02 Promo. The final season of The Walking Dead has arrived. Last night, AMC debuted the first of the 24 episodes that will end the flagship series of the franchise. In the story, the survivors attempted to recapture Meridian, where Maggie lived before coming back to Alexandria. Along the way, Maggie confronted Negan, telling him that she would kill him someday. Shortly after, they bumped into a group of walkers, and Negan left Maggie to her fate as the zombies apparently took her. Moreover, in the freshly released promo for the upcoming second episode, it seems that someone will have to answer for his deeds.