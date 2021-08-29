Cancel
TV Series

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2

TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe journey continues through the station, and everyone hides out on the subway. Negan has a bit of guilt for what he did to Maggie, but he's shocked when she winds up on the subway cart. She clocks him, but admits she would have did the same to him. Walkers...

