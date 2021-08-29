Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 2

TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapelwaite Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Resident Season 5 Teaser: Will Nic's Farewell Be a Tragic One?!

And we've certainly missed The Resident and following around Conrad and the rest of the Chastain crew. Fortunately, we're only less than a month away from the premiere of The Resident Season 5, and to hold us over, they dropped a teaser that gives us a first look at what to expect, but the excitement comes with a dose of grief.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Conners' Season 4 Will Debut With Special Episode

Season 4 of The Conners is on its way and will debut with another special live episode, ABC announced in a release. The cast, many of which are more than familiar with performing live in front of a studio audience, will perform two versions of the same episode for the east and west coast broadcasts. The live special will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22, on ABC.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 premiere spoilers: A surprise mission!

Are you ready for the SEAL Team season 5 premiere to be here? Personally we’re psyched to see Bravo back in action, especially since there was a time when the show’s return was far from guaranteed. Now, here is where we’ve got the good news: It’ll be here in just...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13 Online

Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Riverdale S5E13 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13, Archie is forced to confront his own past trauma while Betty and Tabitha...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8: What to Expect?

Episode 7 of ‘Supergirl’ season 6 wraps up the first story arc of the final season with Kara returning to earth. However, her escape from the Phantom Zone is by no means an easy affair, and she requires the assistance of her friends and Zor-El. The episode focuses on Kara’s friends, led by J’onn and Alex, who arrive in the Phantom Zone to rescue her. You can read more about that in the recap section. However, let’s first take a look at what’s in store for Kara and her superhero friends in ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 8.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

Netflix rescues 'Manifest' with 20-episode final season

WASHINGTON — Netflix is saving the show "Manifest" by ordering a fourth and final season. The news around the drama series was announced on Saturday (8/28) at 8:28 a.m. PST as a nod toward the show's plot, which focuses on the mysterious Flight 828 that lands years after takeoff. "Couldn't...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Quarantine

Everyone on SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 7 got a hard dose of reality as they were, one by one, possessed by a demon. That doesn't mean they're any less a found family than they were before, though. First, allow me to apologize to all three of you who are reading...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Summer School: Chapter Four

After a decent start, the past two episodes have truly upped the ante, as Stargirl Season 2 Episode 4 was another standout installment. It was a tad exposition-heavy in the middle, but other than that, this episode, like the one before it, proved that Stargirl Season 2 is on a whole different level.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Conners’ Season 4 to Open With Live Premiere Episode

The Conners are going live. The upcoming Season 4 premiere of the ABC comedy will be another live episode, the network announced Thursday. The cast will perform versions of the episode for both the east and west coast broadcasts when the show returns on Wednesday, Sept. 22. ABC will also launch a “You Can Be a Conner” sweepstakes allowing fans to enter to be part of the episode via a live conversation about “how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate on a daily basis.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Manifest: Jeff Rake Updates Season 4: Cast, Filming, Ep Release & More

Okay, so now what? Well, if you're Manifest creator Jeff Rake, you're taking a hot second to breathe & celebrate before starting work on the 20-episode fourth season of (now) Netflix's mystery-drama. After a whole bunch of tense weeks and an amazing #SaveManifest campaign, the streaming service came to the series rescue. And while it might not be the six seasons he originally envisioned, Rake wants Manifest fans to know that will give him the time he needs to finish the show's journey. Speaking with EW, the show's creator offered some early updates on production as well as some personal insight into how he felt hearing the good news- here are some highlights.
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

Batwoman Casts Bridget Regan to Play Poison Ivy in Season 3

Batwoman is bringing a beloved comic book character into the fold during its third season. Per Deadline, the incomparable Bridget Refan has landed the role of Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy. Isley is a former botany student at Gotham University and is described as a "passionate, brilliant scientist with a...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Manifest Boss Hopes Entire Cast Will Return for Final Season

Manifest might be saved at Netflix, but it seems the entire cast is still not locked in for the final season. Now, Jeff Rake, the series creator, is opening up about negotiations with the cast. "We haven't finished those conversations yet," he revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "I am hopeful that...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Fantasy Island, Bachelor in Paradise Slide to Lows

It was a down night for the broadcast networks. Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 4 managed 1.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- a new series low. The series might not be long for this world, and if the scheduling of the final episodes is any indication, FOX is likely burning it off at this stage.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

NEW AMSTERDAM: Season 4, Episode 1: More Joy Plot Synopsis & Air Date [NBC]

NBC‘s New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 1: More Joy plot synopsis and air date have been released. New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Press Release. “MORE JOY”. ORIGINAL. 09/21/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Sharpe wake up to...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Manifest creator gives cast update after show is saved by Netflix

Manifest boss Jeff Rake is "hopeful" that the whole cast will return for Netflix's revival. After months of to-ing and fro-ing, a fourth and final season was commissioned by the streaming service last week, following original network NBC's cancellation of the supernatural drama. Asked by Entertainment Weekly which stars are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy