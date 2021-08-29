Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 2

Okay, so now what? Well, if you're Manifest creator Jeff Rake, you're taking a hot second to breathe & celebrate before starting work on the 20-episode fourth season of (now) Netflix's mystery-drama. After a whole bunch of tense weeks and an amazing #SaveManifest campaign, the streaming service came to the series rescue. And while it might not be the six seasons he originally envisioned, Rake wants Manifest fans to know that will give him the time he needs to finish the show's journey. Speaking with EW, the show's creator offered some early updates on production as well as some personal insight into how he felt hearing the good news- here are some highlights.