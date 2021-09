On July 28, 2021, New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with Los Angeles police officers. The cops were called to the home in Woodland Hills around 3 a.m. over an alleged domestic violence dispute between Jaxson and his girlfriend. After a woman received worrisome text messages from her cousin alleging the 21-year-old boyfriend, Hayes, was acting loud and crazy, she immediately called 9-1-1, and the cops were dispatched to investigate Sofia Jamora’s residence. Sofia is a model, social media influencer and Hayes’ girlfriend.