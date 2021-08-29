Cancel
Nevius: TV is king in fall sports season

Press Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are thinking of the TV Sports Season. It is that overloaded vortex of sporting events that happens every fall (unless there’s a pandemic). This is when Major League Baseball starts building to the playoffs. If your team is in the hunt, you will probably watch as many games as possible.

NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

5 NFL teams that could surprise in 2021

Seeing teams go from worst-to-first has become the norm in the NFL. We are likely to see that happen again in 2021. There will be many top teams that sink to the bottom while others rise up and surprise the football world. We’re not here to predict which team will...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL247Sports

Tim Tebow, Michael Irvin get new roles at ESPN

There has been a shake-up at ESPN, and debate show ‘First Take’ will now have a new lineup each week. With Max Kellerman leaving the show, Stephen A. Smith will be debating various guests throughout the week, but two football legends will bookend the show on a weekly basis. On...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reacts To Rumor Linking Him To NFL Commissioner Role

One day, Roger Goodell will retire and leave the NFL commissioner’s office vacant. Could Peyton Manning be his successor? Believe it or not, there have been rumblings. Manning caught the NFL world’s attention during his Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. That moment alone sparked a conversation surrounding Manning’s future.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
FootballBleacher Report

Stephen A. Smith to Debate Michael Irvin, Tim Tebow on ESPN's 'First Take'

ESPN's First Take will feature both Michael Irvin and Tim Tebow working opposite Stephen A. Smith, as first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Irvin will reportedly appear on the show on Mondays with Tebow working on Fridays, and there will be a rotation of guests during the middle of the week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eli Manning To Host Show For ESPN

The Manning Brothers have made a big splash in the sports media world since their retirements from the NFL. Now, Eli Manning is following in Peyton’s footsteps with a new show for ESPN. Peyton Manning has hosted 30 episodes over two seasons of his own show for the ESPN+ streaming...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo sends massive warning to rest of NFL about Patriots

The New England Patriots are poised to do better compared to their rather underwhelming 2020 season, but former Dallas Cowboys QB and now CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo thinks they will do more than just improve. According to Romo, he sees the Patriots as massive threats that other NFL teams...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For The Raiders

General manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden are heading into their third season together with the Raiders organization. Through their first two years, this GM/HC pair have failed to earn a playoff berth on each occasion — notching a combined 15-17 record. On Wednesday, Mayock told reporters that...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Makes Comments Which Have Bears' Fans Going Crazy!

The Chicago Bears were one of a handful teams that had a QB battle going into training camp and the preseason. Unfortunately for Bears' fans, even though many believed Justin Fields outperformed Andy Dalton, Dalton was still named starter for Week 1. With head coach Matt Nagy on the final...

