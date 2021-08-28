Todd Ross McDermaid, age 61, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home in Hinckley, Utah. Todd was born on January 27, 1960, in Logan, Utah; the eldest of the three children of George Ross and Joyce Annette Stanworth McDermaid. He spent his early years in Cache County where he enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball with his many neighborhood friends. Todd started working early, helping his dad lay carpet and working at a mink farm. He attended Skyview High School and played tenor sax in the band. In 1975, his family moved to Delta, and Todd participated on the Delta Football and Wrestling teams. He also took classes in mechanics, and developed a love for engines.