Filing Notices - Chem-Marine of South Carolina, LLC
PUBLIC NOTICE HPB-1MDN-3Z0FN Chem-Marine of South Carolina, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control - Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management (SCDHEC-OCRM) for a permit amendment to construct a wharf in three phases at its private marine terminal, located at 4900 Virginia Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina and in the Cooper River. Comments will be received by SCDHEC-OCRM, 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, South Carolina 29405, until September 13, 2021. AD# 1957830.www.postandcourier.com
