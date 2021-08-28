Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Edwin "Ed" P. Lister

millardccp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdwin "Ed" P. Lister, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home in Delta, Utah. He was born on September 1, 1940 to Elwin and Betty Works Lister in Delta, Utah. He is survived by his spouse of 58 years: Nancy Lister; and two daughters: Janis Knight of Delta, and Catherine King (Scott) of Mesquite, Nevada; 6 grandchildren: Andrew Knight (Rebecca), Heber City; Nicole Crane, Salina; Zachary Knight (Misty) Panguitch; Ethan Tillery, Tokyo, Japan; Wyatt King; and Gracie King of Mesquite; and two great-grandchildren: Kyden Burns, St. George; and Karson Crane, Salina; sister: Diane Phillips of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law: Sarah Lister of Delta. He was preceded in death by both parents, brothers: Roger Lister and William Lister.

millardccp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#League Football#Basketball#St George#Panguitch#Eagle Scout#Blm#Brush Wellman#Pony Express#Celebration Of Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Dillon, MTdillontribune.com

Harry Edwin Neeley 1934-2021

Born to Tom and Alice Neeley in Sioux Falls on Aug. 8, 1934, Harry married his high school sweetheart, Val Rae HIll, and together raised three amazing children – David, Robin and Erin. To have known Harry was to have had a man in your life of deepest commitment to his family, his friends, his faith and vocations. He led a life of exemplary leadership and service, from obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout in high school to the 50- plus years spent as an ordained Episcopal priest – serving parishes in Wyoming, California, Nevada and Montana.
Public Healthlc.org

Health Care Workers Stand Their Ground

Liberty Counsel has received thousands upon thousands of requests from health care workers requesting help with their religious exemption requests who have been told if they don’t receive the COVID shot, they will be taken off their rotation, work schedule or be fired. Sometimes health care workers are not even...
Cameron, MOnewspressnow.com

Gary and Linda Lister celebrate 60 years

Gary and Linda (Gates) Lister of Cameron, Missouri, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2021. They were married on Aug. 25, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Cameron. They have two sons, Keith Lister (Memory) of Kansas City, Missouri and the late Craig Lister; granddaughter, Haleigh...
Millard County, UTmillardccp.com

Notice to Water Users 9/1/21

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Sept 28, 2021 either electronically using the Division's on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801) 538-7240 for additional information.
Fillmore, UTmillardccp.com

Fillmore firefighters squeeze county over pay

Volunteers threaten to withhold extrication services in dispute. That was the battle cry from Fillmore City volunteer firefighters last week, who managed to squeeze a bump in combat pay from reluctant county commissioners during a special meeting. The Fillmore City rescue truck and the men who operate it have been...
PoliticsMarshall News Messenger

John Moore: September mourn

I was too young to remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, or the assassination of President Kennedy. I’ve often wondered what my young parents were thinking as the United States teetered on the brink of thermonuclear war, and then watched as our nation’s leader was killed just a little over a year later.
Economymillardccp.com

County agrees to be bond issuer

Ares Strategic Mining to seek $10 million in private activity bonds. County commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve a bond inducement resolution on behalf of a Canadian mining company looking to open a future fluorspar processing facility in the Delta area. Commissioners scheduled a special meeting for last Tuesday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy