Edwin "Ed" P. Lister
Edwin "Ed" P. Lister, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home in Delta, Utah. He was born on September 1, 1940 to Elwin and Betty Works Lister in Delta, Utah. He is survived by his spouse of 58 years: Nancy Lister; and two daughters: Janis Knight of Delta, and Catherine King (Scott) of Mesquite, Nevada; 6 grandchildren: Andrew Knight (Rebecca), Heber City; Nicole Crane, Salina; Zachary Knight (Misty) Panguitch; Ethan Tillery, Tokyo, Japan; Wyatt King; and Gracie King of Mesquite; and two great-grandchildren: Kyden Burns, St. George; and Karson Crane, Salina; sister: Diane Phillips of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law: Sarah Lister of Delta. He was preceded in death by both parents, brothers: Roger Lister and William Lister.millardccp.com
Comments / 0