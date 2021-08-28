Cancel
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named top player in NFL by his peers for first time

Black Mountain News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the best player in the NFL by his peers in NFL Network's annual countdown of the league's top 100 players. It's the first time in his career Mahomes has secured the honor atop "The Top 100 Players" list, after finishing fourth in 2019 and fourth in 2020. Mahomes had made note of his fourth-place finish on the 2020 list, which came after he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, which in turn came a year after he threw for 50 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards in his MVP-winning 2018 campaign.

