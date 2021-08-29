Cancel
Mahoning County, OH

GOP Senate hopeful Timken speaks at ‘Back the Blue’ rally in Boardman

Vindy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOARDMAN — Jane Timken and Bernie Kerik came to the Mahoning County GOP Headquarters on Saturday for an event that was part “Back the Blue” rally and part campaign stop. Timken, who is running for the Republican nomination to succeed Rob Portman, R-Ohio, in the U.S. Senate, and Bernie Kerik, who was police commissioner in New York City when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred, both spoke out in support of law enforcement.

