Today in History

We are moving swiftly toward an unforgettable, sad, and solemn day of remembrance, the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. It was, for those of us born after Dec. 7, 1941, our “day of infamy.” We all remember where we were and what we were doing that morning. We watched in horror as a ruthless enemy brought down the Twin Towers in New York City, attacked the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and turned a Shanksville, Pennsylvania, field into a memorial honoring the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93. As if it happened yesterday, I can feel the shock and outrage as I saw our country and our icons of prosperity and power attacked and destroyed. The events of 9-11 profoundly changed me, as they did our country and the world.