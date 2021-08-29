UFC 268 set for New York City; Gaethje vs. Chandler, Namajunas vs. Zhang 2 confirmed

Justin Gaethje wanted to fight Max Holloway and had hoped he would move up to lightweight again. After Gaethje was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap last October, he said he wanted to return ASAP. That didn’t come to fruition and he has been on the sidelines for over a year by the time he returns. When he was sitting on the sidelines and he saw the featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega get delayed, he said he asked for a fight with Holloway.