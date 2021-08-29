UFC 268 set for New York City; Gaethje vs. Chandler, Namajunas vs. Zhang 2 confirmed
It’s official: UFC 268 will take place at the hallowed Madison Square Garden in New York City. The announcement was made during Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 broadcast. What was also confirmed to be part of the card is a top-tier lightweight bout between former interim champion Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. This is quite a development considering Chandler’s hard stance against taking a COVID-19 vaccine and NYC’s vaccine mandate.www.bloodyelbow.com
Comments / 0