Redbirds Win a Slugfest for the Ages Over Columbus

The Clippers claimed the final three games against Toledo last week, then stormed to four-consecutive victories in Omaha to total seven-straight and earn their first series win since July 6-10. Catcher Ryan Lavarnway pounded three homers while bringing his season-high hitting streak to 12 games in a Columbus uniform. Former 2016 first-round pick outfielder Will Benson made the drive east from Double-A Akron to play his first Triple-A contests, knocking his first hit with the Clippers with a two-bagger on Sunday. 24-year-old infielder Andruw Monasterio joined Benson and hit .294, collecting four RBIs and three doubles over five games. The latest chapter in the ascension of 24-year-old right-hander Cody Morris saw lesser results for his standards, as he allowed his first Triple-A run over four innings and struck out two while giving up five hits. While the Clippers outscored the Storm Chasers 34-15 over the first four games, they were shut out Saturday and blown out Sunday to end the series on a less-than-ideal note. Nonetheless, Columbus will travel to Memphis standing at 44-50 on the year, placing fifth in the Triple-A East Midwest Division.