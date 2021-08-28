Tracking "Ida" & possible local weather impacts

Dangerous Hurricane Ida is projected to make landfall along the Louisiana Coast Sunday at Major Hurricane Strength. We of course will be closely monitoring the inland track of the storm which could impact our local weather especially Tuesday and Tuesday Night. It all depends on the track which still is subject to change. Forecast models like the European Model and the official NHC forecast cone shows our part of the Tennessee Valley on the east side of the remnant tropical system Tuesday, This could bring us potentially some rounds of heavy downpours and embedded storms. Forecast models projected a possible 1.50" - 3.00"+" range of rainfall locally with the heaviest over western parts of our viewing area.