Alameda County, CA

Don’t Lose the Roof Over Your Head In Alameda County

By Meera Kymal
indiacurrents.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only has COVID-19 taken a toll on the nation’s health, but it threatens housing security for the most vulnerable amongst us. Studies show that housing hardships have increased significantly among low income, ethnic minority households in rental properties. Thousands of households across the country are reporting higher evictions as they fall behind on rental and utility payments following job and income losses.

