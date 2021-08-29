Today in History

What if the shoe was on the other foot? What if Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and Joe Biden claimed it was stolen from him? What if Biden filed lawsuits seeking to hold recounts and ultimately overturn the election? What if Biden made phone calls to states and asked them to “find” more votes? What if he encouraged his supporters to stop the Vice President from certifying the results of the election? What if he couldn’t find any real evidence of voter fraud he claimed is so prevalent, but still repeats the Big Lie? In Wisconsin there are investigations underway into the election, including a $680,000 look led by a former conservative Supreme Court justice who has forcefully backed Trump and voiced claims the election was stolen. How would you feel if he was working on behalf of the other party, trying to get the results tipped his way? Independent clerks across the state have long since verified the results of the election. But if Trump won, would you cheer on attempts to hire openly partisan people to conduct an investigation to find the real truth? Or would you finally put your faith in the process? Would you see that the health of our democracy is at stake when you continue to challenge and doubt the fairness and integrity of our elections? Consider for a moment just how you would feel if the shoe was on the other foot.