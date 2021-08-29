Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 6 days ago

In 1864, the Democratic National Convention, which nominated Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan for president, opened in Chicago. In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours. In 2005,...

www.times-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kyle Cook
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Lea Michele
Person
John Mccain
Person
Charlotte Ritchie
Person
Elliott Gould
Person
Betty Lynn
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Strom Thurmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Senate#Republican#Supreme Court#Rock#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Related
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Presidential Electionwizmnews.com

What if Trump won?

What if the shoe was on the other foot? What if Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and Joe Biden claimed it was stolen from him? What if Biden filed lawsuits seeking to hold recounts and ultimately overturn the election? What if Biden made phone calls to states and asked them to “find” more votes? What if he encouraged his supporters to stop the Vice President from certifying the results of the election? What if he couldn’t find any real evidence of voter fraud he claimed is so prevalent, but still repeats the Big Lie? In Wisconsin there are investigations underway into the election, including a $680,000 look led by a former conservative Supreme Court justice who has forcefully backed Trump and voiced claims the election was stolen. How would you feel if he was working on behalf of the other party, trying to get the results tipped his way? Independent clerks across the state have long since verified the results of the election. But if Trump won, would you cheer on attempts to hire openly partisan people to conduct an investigation to find the real truth? Or would you finally put your faith in the process? Would you see that the health of our democracy is at stake when you continue to challenge and doubt the fairness and integrity of our elections? Consider for a moment just how you would feel if the shoe was on the other foot.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
Presidential ElectionSalt Lake Tribune

Paul Loeb: Could Mitt Romney be the Bob Dole who saves voting rights?

Did you know Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole helped save the Voting Rights Act?. It was the 1982 renewal, two years before Dole became Senate majority leader, and 14 years before becoming the Republican presidential nominee. Dole had voted for the original 1965 act, which Republican Minority Leader Everett Dirksen helped shepherd through.
Presidential Electiontheedgemarkets.com

Rich Americans already have a plan to escape Biden's tax hikes

NEW YORK (Sept 2): Wealthy Americans are scrambling for places to hide from plans by Democrats to hike their taxes. Many on Wall Street think they’ve found just the thing. A niche strategy called private placement life insurance, or PPLI, was already gaining popularity among the very rich for its ability to shield fortunes from taxes. Now some advisers to the top 0.1% say it’s dominating conversations with their clients.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Senator Ron Johnson recorded saying Donald Trump lost Wisconsin ‘because 51,000 Republicans didn’t vote for him’

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, was caught on video blaming the former president for his election defeat in 2020. Mr Johnson made the comments to a liberal activist pretending to be a conservative while she questioned him during an event in Milwaukee. The woman pretended to buy into Mr Trump's election conspiracy theories, and suggested that voter fraud was the reason the former president lost in Wisconsin. Mr Johnson tells the woman that he disagreed, noting that there was "nothing obviously skewed about the results”.“If all the Republicans voted for Trump...
Combat Sportsbleedingcool.com

Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Fox News over what The Animal believes are repeated examples of hypocrisy. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Fox News personalities such as Tucker Carlson, who he has called a "pussy-grabbin' racist" and "lying human squeaky toy," and whom he has recently promised to put through a table.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden is no Jimmy Carter

“The worst president since Jimmy Carter ." You see a lot of that nowadays if you regularly read conservative commentary, as I do. But as a conservative writer, I think it’s unfair to the 39th president. I think it’s time to say some good words for Jimmy Carter. And if some of his accomplishments provide stark contrasts with his only-18-years-younger successor Joe Biden — well, draw your own conclusions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy