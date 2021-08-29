Ames Simmons: 2021 is the year to move on LGBTQ protections

I don’t always agree with North Carolina’s U.S. senators, but I appreciated a recent chance to meet with Sen. Richard Burr’s office to discuss something where we can find common ground: ensuring fairness and equality for all Americans. Congress has the opportunity in 2021 to enact LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections, and I am counting on Sens. Burr and Thom Tillis to help hammer out details of this crucial legislation.