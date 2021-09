A Patriot Day Remembrance Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 will be held Saturday, September 11 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Florence Y’alls Stadium. The event is a tribute to first responders and will feature a baseball game with the Florence Y’alls, music, fireworks, and more. The event is a joint effort of The City of Florence, Boone County Fiscal Court, the Florence Y’Alls and GO Pantry. Tickets to the event will be made available to first responders.