Harkers Island, NC

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum holds ‘Awesome Astronomy Days (and Nights)’ for elementary children

By STAFF REPORT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARKERS ISLAND — The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island had its first-ever “Awesome Astronomy Days (and Nights)” with over 20 third- through sixth-graders attending the summer camp Aug. 18. Some of the topics for the camp included all about the moon, shooting stars and rocks, meteors and meteorites and solar telescopes by the Crystal Coast Stargazers Club.

City
Harkers Island, NC
#Astronomy
