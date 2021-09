Here's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Pirates: O’Neil Cruz, SS (MLB No. 57), Double-A Altoona. Cruz served as the DH for Altoona and smacked two doubles with three RBIs in a 3-for-5 night en route to an 11-3 win. It was his fourth game this year with three or more knocks. The 6-foot-7 shortstop made his return to the lineup Friday after missing over six weeks with a right forearm strain. Cruz has consistently shown his offensive prowess this season with a .298/..356/.551 slash line, a .906 OPS, 12 doubles, nine homers, 10 stolen bases and 32 RBIs.