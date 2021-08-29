Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay 23, Houston 16

By Sportradar
tucson.com
 6 days ago

TB_Godwin 24 pass from Brady (kick blocked), 10:18. Drive: 7 plays, 91 yards, 2:26. Key Plays: Brady 11 pass to Evans; Brady 28 pass to Godwin. Tampa Bay 6, Houston 0. TB_R.Jones 13 run (Borregales kick), 11:50. Drive: 8 plays, 93 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Brady 32 pass to Godwin; R.Jones 10 run; Brady 10 pass to A.Brown; Brady 16 pass to A.Brown; Brady 5 pass to O.Howard on 3rd-and-3. Tampa Bay 13, Houston 0.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tampa Bay 6#Houston 0#Hou Safety#Tampa Bay 13#Houston 2#Tampa Bay 16#Tampa Bay 22#Howell 4 16#Bay Brown 4 42#Brate 2 18#Fournette 1 3#Bay Darden 1 17#Brooks 1 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Signed Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official decision on backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Just over 24 hours ago, the Buccaneers made the decision to release the veteran quarterback. After six years with the team, it looked like his run in Tampa was finally at its end. However,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Sign Free Agent RB

According to Kansas City Star beat writer Sam McDowell, the Bucs have signed free agent RB Darwin Thompson. The Chiefs had hoped to bring Thompson back after waiving him, but the diminutive back decided to head to Tampa Bay instead. Thompson will join the Bucs practice squad as the group’s lone running back.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Chris Stapleton Rocks Tampa Bay

Chris Stapleton rocks Tampa Bay! He brought Sherly Crow and Kendell Marvel along for the party as well. Check out some of the highlights from the night in our Chris Stapleton Tampa Concert Rewind Here!. Recently, Chris Stapleton had the opportunity to share the stage with a legend. Willie Nelson...
Baseballthetampabay100.com

Tampa Bay winner and loser of the week

THUMBS UP — Nadia Combs: She’s the Hillsborough School Board member whose motion for mandatory masks in all county schools passed 5-2. It lasts for 30 days. Students can opt-out if they have a medical release from a licensed doctor. “I want schools to stay open. For me, this is...
NHLchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Mount Rushmore

Jun 28, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of the entrance to Amalie Arena before game one of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. Mount Rushmore-named lists are one of, if not the biggest, crazes in...
NFLtucson.com

Pac-12 picks: Expect Arizona, UCLA to pick up stunning wins this weekend

The most important Pac-12 football season in ages begins in force this week with three games against Power Five opponents and five against the Group of Five. In other words, there’s more risk than reward. Multiple losses to Group of Five teams could offset victories in other games — unless...
NFLbuccaneers.com

Bucs Sign Ryan Griffin, Nine Others to Practice Squad

After six years on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' active roster – tied for the longest tenure of any quarterback in team history – Ryan Griffin was released on Tuesday during the league-wide cutdown to 53 players per team. But Griffin's stay in Tampa is not coming to an end. On...
NFLABC13 Houston

Short-handed Houston Texans use safety Justin Reid as kicker to start game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HOUSTON -- As the offense neared the end zone, Justin Reid. The Houston Texans safety, who filled in for kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn in Saturday's 23-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, stood on the sideline, waiting for the chance to kick a field goal. Head coach David Culley said that had the Texans gotten to the 24-yard line or closer late in the game, the safety would have had a chance to attempt the field goal.
NFLbucsnation.com

Eight Buccaneers land on ESPN Top-100

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were preparing for roster cuts and the construction of their practice squad, ESPN was busy dropping their rankings for the Top-100 players for the 2021 NFL season. Similar to the Top-100 list which aired on NFL Network and is constructed by league media using input...
NFLpff.com

NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, Houston Texans 16

A valiant comeback effort from the Houston Texans was snuffed out by the superb Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary as the Bucs closed out their 2021 preseason with a 23-16 win. Both teams played their starters for the early portions of the game. Tom Brady and Tyrod Taylor both played significant time. The Bucs took a two-score lead through Brady early, and the Texans were never able to recover.

Comments / 0

Community Policy