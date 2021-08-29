Cancel
SINGER: In praise of Willie Mays

I confess I only recently learned how much I’d underestimated an American baseball icon, Willie Mays. Because I always thought he was simply a natural at his trade. To remedy my ignorance, I’d tried a flowery biography of Mays and couldn’t finish it. But the best book on the subject extensively features his own voice, and those of many other ballplayers whom he knew or aided on the diamond. That’s his “24” (co-authored with John Shea), and it’s one that won’t be topped.

