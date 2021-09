The Varsity volleyball team traveled to West Michigan Christian on Saturday to open up the 2021 season. They would start out the morning against a very tough Cass City team. The first set would go to Cass City by a score of 25-18. The second set the Eagles fought hard, but fell short by a score of 24-26. The second match of the morning would be against the host school. WMC had some height that the Eagles would have to work around. The first set went to WMC 25-16. The Eagles once again played a tough second set, but were not able to pull it out falling 26-28.