Berks golfer Chip Lutz has has been playing the game too long to get rattled by what happens during the first couple holes of a round. Playing as the No. 2 seed in the U.S. Senior Amateur at Country Club of Detroit, Lutz lost the first two holes Monday to No. 65 seed Robert Nelson of Fairhope, Ala. Lutz, the 2015 champion, rallied for a 5-and-3 win to advance to Tuesday’s round of 32.