MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen says that his wife Denise has died, three years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. “My heart is aching. My beautiful wife, Denise, passed peacefully from Glioblastoma,” Rosen said in a tweet Monday afternoon. My heart is aching. My beautiful wife, Denise passed peacefully from Glioblastoma. She didn’t “lose” her battle with Brain Cancer, she lived her life to the fullest for the past 3 years. My eternal thanks to the Givens Brain Tumor Center and the Little Hospice House. Love, Mark pic.twitter.com/jFXoB0oEFL — Mark Rosen (@KFANRosen) August 30, 2021 “She didn’t ‘lose’ her battle...