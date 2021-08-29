Cancel
Trumbull County, OH

Liberty hotel to have Naloxone available

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY — Naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid-induced drug overdose, is now available at the Comfort Inn and Suites, 201 Perni Lane in Liberty. The “NaloxBox” was installed Friday, in a partnership between the hotel, the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, the Ohio Hotels and Lodging Association, the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, RecoveryOhio, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

