LAGRANGE — For the first time in its history, the LaGrange County Community Foundation handed out two “Heart of Gold” awards at its annual meeting Tuesday night. Wolcottville’s Dean Domer and Shanon Statton, Mongo, each was named the foundation’s 2021 Heart of Gold winners for their contributions to making their communities better for those who live there. Both winners were awarded $1,000 that they can donate to the not-for-profit organization of their choosing. The annual LCCF award was created to honor those who give of their time and energy volunteering in their community helping others.