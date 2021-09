The state you live in shouldn’t determine whether you have access to health care, but right now, it does. North Carolina is one of only 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid. As a result, many individuals across the state who work full time are stuck: they earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but are unable to afford health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Oftentimes, this means making only slightly more than the income threshold to qualify for Medicaid.