Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

I Get Excited About New Releases—These H&M and Zara Items Will Be Hits

By Bobby Schuessler
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I scroll through a lot of retail sites every day as I'm doing market research for various stories. What excites me most? I love finding new releases at go-to shops and uncovering the special gems that could become wardrobe staples. And this season, the new arrivals at H&M and Zara are particularly strong.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#H M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

You're Welcome: I Found All the Best Fall Trends at H&M

When it comes to large-scale retailers like H&M, it can be tricky (and tiring) navigating the website for something you need. That's where we come and help. Even our fellow editors on different teams have let us know they come to our stories for easy navigation on the best items on each site. (I guess that means we're doing our job, right?) This time, the shopping destination we scoured for goods is H&M. With fall coming up, we've rounded up the perfect go-to shopping roundup you're going to want to take a look at. We've included their shopping options on trends we saw on the runways like saturated shades and cable knit—but we also took note of trendy items that could be considered staples at this point, like vests and loose-fit trousers.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Let's Talk About Leggings—Here's What to Wear With Them for Fall 2021

Leggings are staples in many wardrobes given their versatile and comfortable nature. While some specific pairs are great for various workouts, the stretchy pants also work for those day-to-day looks when you’re out and about. Today, I thought I’d talk about the latter and showcase some of the chicest pieces to wear with leggings for fall 2021.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

The 21 Crossbody Bags Your Wardrobe Needs

Purse trends may come and go, but the classic crossbody bag is forever. Outfitted with a long shoulder strap that essentially fastens your belongings to your body, these portable purses are ideal for shopping excursions, chaotic morning commutes, or weekend nights out. The crossbody strap has proven so practical that...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Fall Officially Starts Once You Swoon Over These New Must-Haves

I'm fully convinced that we've spent the past spring and summer gearing up for the major fashion era that will be fall 2021. And I don't use "era" hyperbolically—we're about to experience a fashion comeback unlike we've ever seen before. (Okay, that was a bit dramatic. But fashion is back in a huge way, and I'm ready to participate in the festivities.) If there's a right time to use clothes to establish main-character energy, it's now. After all, we need to make up for the lost time spent dancing in sweats while our going-out apparel collected dust. Leave it to Neiman Marcus to help us pick up the pieces (literally). The retailer has a vast selection of fall must-haves that you'll soon be obsessing over, from leather and metallics to colorful knits and statement heels. Brace yourself—some of these items are bound to live in your head rent-free before they live in your closet. If you're ready to reinvent yourself this season, keep scrolling.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

I Shop All Day for a Living—These Are the Coolest Things I've Seen This Month

Take your thinking cap off and throw on the one that lets you make impractical-yet-fun decisions because it's time for the latest roundup of the coolest pieces I've seen all month long. Let me tell you—they're good. From statement bags to covetable shoes to skirts, tops, and dresses that were made to stand out, below, you'll find 36 fashion items for the season ahead that you might not necessarily need but will probably want anyway.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Prediction: This Comfy Boot Trend Is About to Be Very Major

I already have my eye on plenty of fall boot trends including everything from sleek knee-highs to platform styles to ski-inspired moon boots. Each of them had a heavy presence on the F/W 21 runways and expect to see the trends take off in the coming months. Another trend that has made an impression on me recently, though: kitten heel boots. While they didn’t dominate the runways like some of the other styles bubbling up for fall, retailers are investing heavily in the comfy style and that makes me think they’ll be an important silhouette to wear in the coming season.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

The Fall 2021 Accessory Report: Every It Item There Is to Know

For fashion editors, few things are more exciting than new fall accessories. After months of swimsuits, straw totes, and floppy bucket hats, we’re craving outfit completers that are a little more polished. (Yes, we know polished is an overused word, but it’s highly accurate in this case.) Bring on the knee-high boots, cashmere scarves, and structured handbags. Now that you’re fully aware of the F/W 21 fashion trends, it’s time to get to the specific extras that you’ll want to wear over and over this fall.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

I'm a Nordstrom Designer, and I'm Adding These Fall Items to My Wardrobe

Exploring the shopping lists of various industry leaders is always a great way to find inspiration for the upcoming fashion season. Since Nordstorm is a go-to store for many of us, we've decided to show you what one of the retailer's top designers is eyeing for fall. Jennifer Griffey is a designer for Nordstrom Made, which encompasses Nordstrom’s in-house labels like Open Edit and Zella. It's her job to guide design for some of the Nordstrom brands that are front-runners for many shoppers, so we could all benefit from her sharp sartorial perspective.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Transitioning From Summer to Fall Can Be Tricky—7 Cute Pieces That Make It Easy

Transitioning your wardrobe and way of dressing from summer to fall can be tricky to figure out, but we just so happened to find the seven cute pieces that will make it super easy. Sometimes, the hardest part about any seasonal shift (sartorially speaking) is knowing where to start when it comes to rearranging your wardrobe, and after reading this story, you will have a very clear idea of where to start and why. Thanks to our newly launched line, Who What Wear Collection, we are now able to provide you with trend-forward basics that will quickly become the building blocks for your entire wardrobe. First up, this confusing time between summer and fall.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

4 New Fall Basics That Will Make My Wardrobe Feel Up-to-Date

I’ve been strategically going through the new fall collections and trend pieces to identify which items could be worth mixing into my rotation this season. I tend to like pieces that are fashion-forward, versatile, and capable of holding strong for more than one season. So naturally, both trendy and basic pieces routinely pique my interest.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

The Verdict Is In: This Is the Major Fall Shoe Trend Worth Adopting

While we’ve already had our eye on the clog trend, it’s only gaining momentum as we head into fall. With a presence on the F/W 21 runways in the collections of brands including Hermes (with a now impossible to get ahold of pair), the trend has become a talking point among fashion people. I'm especially gravitating to the leather clog styles that look similar to loafers.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

The 5 Sneaker Brands Celebs Actually Buy for Themselves, According to a Stylist

Celebrity stylists are invaluable resources if you want to peek behind the curtain of Hollywood fashion. While you might see their handiwork all over the red carpet and on Instagram, you don't always know the ins and outs of the getting-ready process. For instance, I've been fascinated to learn about what brands celebrities actually buy for themselves given the fact that they are often gifted with or loaned many of the things they wear.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

It's True—This Low-Key Bag Trend Will Never Go Out of Style

Trends come and go, which is why I’ve been making an effort to stock my closet with foolproof wardrobe staples that never go out of style—especially when it comes to handbags. Don’t get me wrong. I love a mini bag just as much as the next person, but I’m much more inclined to invest my hard-earned dollars in a more low-key style that I know I’ll be able to wear for years to come—especially one that can carry all of my stuff with ease. Case in point? The camera bag.
MakeupAllure

The Most Exciting New Makeup Products Hitting Shelves in September

With new makeup dropping at dizzying rates, we've taken it upon ourselves to make it easier for you to sort through the latest lipsticks, foundations, eye shadows, the hottest (and sometimes unexpected) collaborations, and even the advent of the next, big celebrity-backed brand. We're not exaggerating when we say Allure editors eagerly pore over every single launch to find the standouts each month. Although we're partial to our particular favorites, there's something new and shiny for everyone. It might take a little digging, but the resulting treasure is totally worth it.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Zendaya Just Made This Classic Heel Style Look Completely Fresh

Zendaya, one of the world's coolest and most stylish citizens, wore pumps, so now, I want to wear pumps. For context, I haven't worn pumps in about a year and a half. But when Zendaya stepped off the boat at the Venice Film Festival today, I suddenly wanted to change that. Decked out in a Valentino Couture shirtdress and blazer, Zendaya chose not to distract from the outfit and went with a pair of simple black pumps.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

The Game-Changing '60s Fashion Trends We Still Love Today

Every season without fail, some aspect of ’60s fashion is referenced on and off the runway. (For updates on the '90s, '00s, and 2010s trends that are still relevant, look no further.) For example, this season, we saw loads of street stylers wearing white boots—a classic item from the era. But that’s not where the decade’s fashion influence ends. It was a momentous time for fashion and the way we consume it. In the ’50s, Dior set the tone for postwar style with its structured hourglass silhouettes. But come the ’60s, hemlines rose and waists loosened as the sexual revolution gave way to an onslaught of new fashion possibilities.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Take Notes—These Are the Print Trends to Know for Fall 2021

While plenty of the prints we saw throughout the summer, like retro florals and checkerboard are still going to be strong for fall, the runways brought out a wave of prints (nostalgic and new) that we think deserve to be put on your radar. While the theme for 2021 fashion is still all about being "out-there" and prominent, we promise there are still more subtle print trends in the mix if taking it to the max isn't your thing. From crafty patchwork to subtle stripes, we saw a pleasant variety on the runways.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Get Dressed Up to Work From Home Every Day—These Are My Top Fall Picks

I can't tell you how many days I've spent working from home in sweats and graphic tees, but I can tell you that, for me, those days are officially ending. I recently made a major shift in my work-from-home routine and decided to upgrade to outfits that I could easily wear in the office when we finally return. Before I lose you, this does not mean that my new WFH wardrobe is boring and uncomfortable. In fact, dressing up has worked wonders for my confidence and productivity, and that's why I'm continuing this journey by shopping FANGYÁN's selection of elevated pieces. I'm starting to stock up on the brand's comfy knits, flowy dresses, and stretchy blouses. I've even added a few coats to my wish list to ensure I stay chic and warm when I need a change of scenery and decide to work at a nearby coffee shop. Regardless of your style preference or dress code, FANGYÁN has a wide range of collections to match any vibe. Now that you know how my WFH wardrobe makeover started, keep scrolling to see how it's going.

Comments / 0

Community Policy