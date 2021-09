With last night’s 6-4 defeat officially in the books, the Yankees will not play any more West Coast games this year. I’m thankful for that. Those games are a killer for me. Anyway, the loss meant that the Yanks have now dropped 4 in a row since their long winning streak. In the process, they’ve lost 4 games on the first-place Rays, who are winners of their last 9, and sit 8 games behind in the division.