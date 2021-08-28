Jaguars trade Gardner Minshew to the Eagles
After a two-year run, the phenomenon is over. Minshew Mania is moving on from Duval County. The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially traded third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick. The pick could become a fifth-round pick if Minshew plays more than 50-percent of three games. Only this week after a four-week long, Training Camp battle did head coach Urban Meyer officially name rookie Trevor Lawrence his starting quarterback over Minshew.www.firstcoastnews.com
