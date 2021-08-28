Jaguars trade Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

Sometimes having your “Saturday” on a Monday has its perks. As planned on this fine Tuesday morning: here is my projections for the Jaguars’ 53-man roster. The Jaguars, like the other 31 teams in the league, must have their roster finalized by 4 p.m. this afternoon. The Jaguars also have the first position in the waiver wire order to begin the year. I anticipate them claiming four or five players to add across the 53-man active roster and 16-player practice squad.