Dungeons & Miners from developer Angry Bugs is one of those games that has a history. It was originally announced way back in 2017 as an even lighter roguelike inspired by games like Dead Cells and Spelunky, built with one-handed portrait-oriented mobile play in mind. In 2018 the developer pivoted on that idea and decided to expand the game into a full blown roguelike destined for multiple platforms, ditching the portrait orientation and more mobile-focused gameplay loop. Then the project went completely silent until earlier this year when it resurfaced with the news that it was once again a mobile-centric game and that surprisingly it was just about finished. This week, after that years-long rollercoaster ride, Dungeons & Miners finally launched on iOS.