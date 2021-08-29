Merrick Garland, get tougher on the insurrectionists

Florida’s two U.S. senators–Marco Rubio and Rick Scott--joined more than 40 fellow Republican senators in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to request an update on the status of Special Counsel John Durham’s review of the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry into allegations of Russian collusion during the 2016 election. The letter also seeks to ensure the investigation is seen to completion and the final report is then released to the public.