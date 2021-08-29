Merrick Garland, get tougher on the insurrectionists
At his confirmation hearing in February 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland said all the right things about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He vowed to fully prosecute the “heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy.” When asked if he would look “upstream” to hold accountable the people who had organized and incited the insurrection, Garland vowed to “pursue these leads wherever they take us.”www.phillytrib.com
Comments / 25