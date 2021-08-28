Cancel
Memphis, TN

Jerry Mitchell (1942-2021)

By Frank Murtaugh
memphismagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Mitchell had a charming behavioral trait. When he engaged in a conversation with you, his head would shake. Nothing dramatic. It was slight, subtle. But his head would shake, as though it was accompanying the inflection of his voice. Most of us do this now and then, in emphasizing a point or trying to capture someone’s attention. Jerry Mitchell’s head shook in every conversation. He was fully engaged — all the time — and enthusiastic about speaking with you, regardless of the subject. I never saw Jerry argue a case in a courtroom, but this had to be a form of performance art in his profession.

memphismagazine.com

