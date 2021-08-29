Adrien Humou scores twice, Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-1

After 121 games, and 59 goals, Diego Rossi’s tenure with LAFC has come to an end. LAFC confirmed on Wednesday they have loaned the forward to Turkish club Fenerbahçe, effective immediately. No additional details were included from the club, but it’s being credibly reported that Rossi is a loan to purchase and Fenerbahçe are expected to pick up the purchase option in the winter. That does mean there’s a chance he could return to LAFC, but it seems considerably more remote than it did with the situation around Brian Rodriguez, for example.