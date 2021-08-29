Cancel
Colorado Rapids, Sporting KC tie 1-1 in West showdown

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Colorado’s Jonathan Lewis and Sporting Kansas City’s Jonny Russell scored first-half goals in a 1-1 tie Saturday night in a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Lewis scored in the 17th minute for Colorado after a defender blocked his initial shot in the box. Kansas City tied it when Russell bent in a free kick from just above the circle in the 41st minute. In the 88th minute a sliding Russell got his foot on the ball but defender Austin Trusty cleared if off the line, depriving Sporting KC a chance to move into a first-place tie with Seattle.

