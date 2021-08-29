Women's equality rally in Druid Hill park
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Groups gathered in Baltimore on Saturday evening to celebrate a milestone in gender equality. Baltimore Now, the Dubois Circle, and the Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum organized a free, family-friendly Women's Equality Day in Druid Hill Park. The celebration honored the suffrage movement, continued suffragists' work, and celebrated the one hundredth anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. The 19th amendment allowed women in America the right to vote.foxbaltimore.com
